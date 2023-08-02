Empowering Education: Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers Unveils Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway

The firm is showing its dedication to helping Louisiana teachers and families with the expenses of a new school year by giving away 12 $250 Amazon gift cards.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, a prominent Louisiana law firm committed to supporting its community, is excited to announce its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway. As the new school year approaches, the firm is showing its dedication to helping teachers and families with the expenses of a new academic year by giving away 12 Amazon gift cards, each worth $250.

According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion in 2023, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021. As exciting as a new school year can be, it can also be challenging for teachers and families to afford everything required to start the school year off right. 96% of teachers purchase essential school supplies so their students don’t go without; many spend approximately $860 a year on supplies.

To counteract the financial burden presented by back-to-school shopping, teachers and families can enter to win one of 12 $250 Amazon gift cards for back-to-school supplies by completing the form at https://www.dudleydebosier.com/backtoschool/. The submission period begins on August 1, 2023, and concludes at 10 a.m. on August 31, 2023. Dudley DeBosier will contact the winners on September 1, 2023.

"We recognize the financial challenges many teachers and families face when getting ready for the new school year. We hope to alleviate some of the burden by providing these gift cards and help educators and students start the academic term confidently," said managing partner Chad Dudley.

The Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway is part of Dudley DeBosier's ongoing initiative to support education and give back to the local community. The gift cards can be used to purchase school supplies, books, uniforms, or anything else needed to ensure students are equipped for a successful school year ahead.

In addition to the Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has actively supported numerous community initiatives, including scholarships for aspiring college students and local charitable organizations.

"We believe in making a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors, and this giveaway is just one of the many ways we strive to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years," added Mr. Dudley.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

With offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Houma, Lafayette, and Shreveport, Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers has successfully litigated a wide range of legal claims throughout Louisiana since 2009. Comprising a team of skilled and compassionate attorneys, Dudley DeBosier is dedicated to advocating for clients who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Beyond their commitment to providing top-notch legal representation, Dudley DeBosier takes pride in supporting the local community through various initiatives and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit www.DudleyDeBosier.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

