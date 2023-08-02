MedTech Growth Sees Calgary’s Kent Imaging Expand to Larger Office and Production Facility

Alberta-based MedTech company, Kent Imaging Inc., announces that they have moved offices with an updated production facility.

I am excited about the new space and what that means for further technology innovation in our province.” — Pierre Lemire, CEO

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great excitement that Alberta-based MedTech company, Kent Imaging Inc., announces that they have moved offices. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Kent has moved to a larger space in the city’s bustling Beltline area. The new office boasts an updated production facility nearly three times the size of their previous location.

Kent’s medical imaging technology, namely SnapshotNIR, is designed and manufactured in Calgary. The camera-like near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) imaging device is changing how clinicians visualize, assess, and treat chronic and acute wounds in wound care, limb preservation, and reconstructive surgery by providing rapid insights into tissue health. SnapshotNIR is currently sold across North America, Australia, Israel, Egypt, and the Caribbean as well as select locations in Europe and Asia.

“The past three-and-half years have been challenging for many businesses. From the COVID-19 pandemic to unprecedented worldwide economic fluctuations, it’s taken a lot of grit and teamwork to get to where we are,” states Kent’s CEO, Pierre Lemire. He adds, “I am excited about the new space and what that means for further technology innovation in our province.”

In 2020, Western Economic Diversification Canada awarded Kent Imaging with a 1.75 million dollar investment through the business scale-up program to leverage Kent’s expanding geographical footprint.

In 2021, Kent Imaging was part of Alberta Innovates’ Accelerating Innovations into CarE (AICE) program. A program that supports enterprises in carrying out clinical trials and feasibility studies to help fast-track commercial adoption. In the same year, Kent Imaging secured a US$15 million investment from TVM Capital Life Science to help accelerate the global commercialization of SnapshotNIR. In addition, two principals of TVM Life Science joined Kent’s Board of Directors.

In 2022, The Government of Canada invested funds to help 15 innovative Alberta businesses that create high-quality jobs in the Calgary area. Kent Imaging received a portion of this funding from the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) via Prairie Economic Development Canada to help entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses.

Recently, Kent Imaging was awarded the top prize in BioHubX’s Alberta Diagnostics and Medical Device Summit, for pitching Kent’s flagship product, SnapshotNIR. BioHubX is a Calgary-based not-for-profit within Alberta’s life science ecosystem, helping to empower emerging companies to accelerate their path to commercialization and growth.

Kent Imaging is looking forward to continued growth in Calgary and beyond and is proud to be part of the province’s growing tech sector.

To learn more, visit www.kentimaging.com

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes.



