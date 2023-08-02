Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,583 in the last 365 days.

Department on Aging Seeks Input from Family Caregivers

JOLIET, Ill., ILLINOIS, August 2 - To gain insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in Will County, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), in partnership with AgeGuide - Northeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging, is hosting a caregiver roundtable on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Senior Services of Will County.


"Illinois' family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I'm excited to kick off this series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey."


"Caregiver Resources Centers offer free resources through the Older Americans Act to help family caregivers take a break, manage stress, and recharge," said AgeGuide CEO Marla Fronczak. "AgeGuide is pleased to coordinate these services and supports so that caregivers can continue to care for their loved ones at home."


Currently in Illinois, there are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year. IDoA is hosting a series of regional roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services, including counseling, respite, and care training for family members.


Will County residents are invited to participate in the discussion on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Senior Services of Will County, located at 251 N. Center St. in Joliet.


Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide some level of unpaid care to an aging parent, spouse, or other family member. Attendees' insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.


To RSVP for the Aug. 28 caregiver roundtable, please call Senior Services of Will County at 815-723-9713. RSVPs are requested by Friday, Aug. 25 to ensure adequate arrangements for seating and materials.


Spanish language interpretation services will be available. If you require interpretation in another language, visual or mobility accommodations, please note your request in your RSVP.


IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/programs.html or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You just read:

Department on Aging Seeks Input from Family Caregivers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more