Department on Aging Seeks Input from Family Caregivers

JOLIET, Ill., ILLINOIS, August 2 - To gain insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in Will County, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), in partnership with AgeGuide - Northeastern Illinois Area Agency on Aging, is hosting a caregiver roundtable on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Senior Services of Will County.





"Illinois' family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I'm excited to kick off this series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey."





"Caregiver Resources Centers offer free resources through the Older Americans Act to help family caregivers take a break, manage stress, and recharge," said AgeGuide CEO Marla Fronczak. "AgeGuide is pleased to coordinate these services and supports so that caregivers can continue to care for their loved ones at home."





Currently in Illinois, there are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year. IDoA is hosting a series of regional roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services, including counseling, respite, and care training for family members.





Will County residents are invited to participate in the discussion on Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Senior Services of Will County, located at 251 N. Center St. in Joliet.





Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide some level of unpaid care to an aging parent, spouse, or other family member. Attendees' insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.





To RSVP for the Aug. 28 caregiver roundtable, please call Senior Services of Will County at 815-723-9713. RSVPs are requested by Friday, Aug. 25 to ensure adequate arrangements for seating and materials.





Spanish language interpretation services will be available. If you require interpretation in another language, visual or mobility accommodations, please note your request in your RSVP.



