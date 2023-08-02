Second Intake Period Open for Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program 2023-24

CANADA, August 2 - Released on August 2, 2023

The second intake period for the Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program is now open for applications until August 31, 2023.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to continue supporting veterans, their families, and their communities through this program," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "More than $1.1 million has already been provided to 59 Legion branches, Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units, and other registered, non-profit organizations this year."

Introduced in 2019-20, the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program provides grants for repairs and upgrades, special events, operations, programs and activities to engage the community and advance the work of veterans' service organizations across the province.

Since the program's inception, over $4.2 million has been allocated to 294 successful projects across the province. The total funding available in 2023-24 is $1.5 million.

There are two planned application intake periods each year, and clubs are eligible to receive up to $30,000 in a year. Applications are adjudicated by a review committee consisting of representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan.

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

