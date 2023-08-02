Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,033 in the last 365 days.

T2 Scales Student Housing Portfolio Near Purdue University

Station 21 is a student housing community that serves the students at Purdue University.

Station 21's resort style swimming pool.

A joint venture between T2 Capital Management and Muinzer Management acquires a 629-bed student housing asset that serves the students at Purdue University.

Building on our long-standing partnership with Muinzer, we are excited to continue to scale at Purdue.”
— Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO of T2
WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management and Muinzer Management recently acquired Station 21, a 201-unit, 629-bed, student housing community that serves the students at Purdue University. The 7-building garden style property sits on 19.7 acres and includes amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort style swimming pool, sand volleyball court, basketball court, and a private shuttle to campus.

The value-add acquisition of Station 21 is the fifth joint venture between T2 and Muinzer and comes on the heels of the venture’s May 2023 acquisition of the adjacent 360-unit, 1,134-bed Village West property. With a total of three student housing properties in the Purdue market as well as two at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, the T2/Muinzer venture now owns and manages 3,600+ beds, all of which are 100% leased for the 2023/24 school year.

Jeff Brown, founder and CEO of T2 comments “Building on our long-standing partnership with Muinzer, we are excited to continue to scale at Purdue. Student housing has been a bright spot among commercial real estate assets and the market fundamentals at Purdue are especially strong. We are grateful for our capital partners who stepped up to execute on this $40+ million acquisition in the midst of especially challenging conditions among the real estate and capital markets. The team and I look forward to continuing to provide a great living experience for the students at Purdue.”

T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is headquartered in Wheaton, Illinois with a growing office in Nashville, Tennessee. With $1.4+ billion in gross AUM, T2 is actively pursuing strategic development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space. Visit T2investments.com.

Jeff Brown
T2 Capital Management
+1 630-590-9511
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

T2 Scales Student Housing Portfolio Near Purdue University

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more