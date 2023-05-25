T2 Acquires Village West, Student Housing Near Purdue University
A joint venture between T2 Capital Management and Muinzer Management acquires a 1,134-bed student housing asset that serves the students at Purdue University.
The market fundamentals at Purdue are especially strong. We are grateful to execute on the $75+ million acquisition in the midst of challenging conditions among the real estate and capital markets.”WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management and Muinzer Management recently acquired Village West, a 1,134-bed, student housing community that serves the students at Purdue University. The 15-building garden style property sits on 22 acres and includes amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort style swimming pool, basketball courts, and a private shuttle to campus.
The acquisition of Village West is the fourth joint venture between T2 and Muinzer. In addition to one other property at Purdue, the venture owns two properties at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Collectively, all four properties (3,000+ beds) are 100% leased and 100% pre-leased for the 2023/24 school year.
Jeff Brown, founder and CEO of T2 comments “Building on our long-standing partnership with Muinzer, we are excited to continue to scale at Purdue. The market fundamentals at Purdue are especially strong and we are grateful to execute on the $75+ million acquisition in the midst of challenging conditions among the real estate and capital markets. The team and I look forward to continuing to provide a great living experience for the students at Purdue.”
T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is headquartered in Wheaton, Illinois with offices in Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed a total of $1. 5+ billion and currently manages $500+ million. The firm is actively pursuing multiple development and investment opportunities in the student housing and multi-family space. Visit T2investments.com.
