Expeditious Loan Closings Showcase T2’s Continued Activity

T2 funds loan for the acquisition of multiple multifamily buildings.

T2 once again demonstrated their agility and ability to expeditiously execute investments with the recent closing of two separate loans.

WHEATON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- T2 Capital Management, LLC once again demonstrated their agility and ability to expeditiously execute investments with the recent closing of two separate loans. The first was a retail build-to-suit renovation for a confidential publicly traded company in Southeast Michigan. This $11.25 million loan was closed in fifteen days from application. The second loan of $16.35 million was for multiple multifamily buildings in Wheeling, IL. T2 was able to execute a relatively complex closing involving various pre-closing conditions from multiple sellers and working through collateral release provisions with a previous lender.

Rising interest rates and corresponding market volatility have led many lenders to slow loan approvals or stop lending altogether. T2 continues to fill the void. Dennis Jacobs, Chief Credit Officer at T2, commented, “T2’s personalized approach to lending allows us to react to borrowers’ various needs. One size doesn’t fit all in the lending world and T2 continually sets itself apart with transparency, adaptability, and surety of execution.”

Headquartered in suburban Chicago (Wheaton), with a second office opening soon in Nashville, TN, T2 serves as a balance sheet lender that has financed 200+ projects totaling $1.1 billion throughout the USA. To find out more about debt financing or investment opportunities available with T2 Capital Management, visit T2investments.com.

About T2 Capital Management: T2 is a growing private equity real estate firm that is based in Chicago. Since its inception in 2011, T2 has deployed $1.5+ billion and currently manages $500+ million across multiple investment strategies.

