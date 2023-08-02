Leading Breastfeeding Experts Share Top 5 Picks for Making, Pumping, Storing, and Shipping Breastmilk
Healthy Horizons Empowers New Parents During National Breastfeeding MonthSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for National Breastfeeding Month, the lactation and breastfeeding experts at Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services have released a list of their Top 5 Breastfeeding Products for Parents.
This August marks the 13th official National Breastfeeding Month in the United States. Backed by the U.S. Breastfeeding Committee, the designation is designed to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of chest and breastfeeding for both infants and their parents. Throughout the month, various campaigns, events, and educational programs offer support, resources, and information promoting chest and breastfeeding as the preferred method of infant feeding and enabling families to make informed decisions.
A female- and family-owned business dedicated to empowering breastfeeding parents at work and at home, Healthy Horizons has supported more than two million parents through their corporate breastfeeding and chestfeeding services. Over the last 30 years, the company has helped American and Canadian based companies in more than 125 cities create corporate lactation programs including inclusive and inviting lactation rooms, new parent programs, and board-certified expert education and consulting.
In support of National Breastfeeding Month, Healthy Horizons is sharing their Top 5 Breastfeeding Products for Parents picks, including:
Best for Making Breast Milk:
Simply mix Munchkin Milkmakers Lactation Berry Lemonade Drink Mix with still or sparkling water for a delicious, fizzy mocktail that boosts milk supply! This dietary supplement is made with natural ingredients including fenugreek, fennel, and milk thistle and includes B6 and B12 vitamins for increased energy and metabolism. $16.99 plus shipping for 14 packets.
Best for Pumping Breast Milk:
New moms can pump anytime, anywhere, with the wearable, leak proof, hands-free Zomee Fit Wearable Pump! Featuring a hospital grade strength motor, the pump fits easily and comfortably inside the bra for the quiet and discrete collection of up to 5 ounces of breast milk per container. $249.99 plus shipping.
Parents looking to rent a pump should look no further than the Ameda Platinum Grade Breast Pump, clinically proven to be among the most effective pumps for establishing and maintaining increased milk production for preterm and full term infants. $98.50 per month plus shipping.
Best for Transporting Breast Milk:
Active and working moms can transport and store up to 960 mL of breast milk in the Spectra Cooler! This sleek, simple, and convenient cooler features a reusable freezer pack, insulated lining, zipper closure, and handle and includes a gel freezer pack and two wide neck bottles, each with cap, disc, and cover. $32.99 plus shipping.
Best for Shipping Breast Milk:
Parents can ship their milk overnight, carry it on the plane, or check it as baggage using the Healthy Horizons Milk Cooling and Shipping Box! With the push of a button, parents can store 2-3 days’ worth of pumped breastmilk at 2-8°C for up to 4 days, depending on the model. Available in Large and X-Large sizes. $145/$235 plus shipping.
Says Cassi Janakos, COO and Co-Founder of Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services, “With more than 30 years in the breastfeeding business, we’ve seen countless products come and go. These five are our go-to recommendations, proven to support parents in all areas of the breastfeeding journey.”
