SCCG Africa Appoints K. Chirengende as Director & Partners with Ocean Gaming Consult; G. Namanya Named Consultant

SCCG Management Announces Key Appointments and Strategic Partnership in Africa

SCCG Appoints K. Chirengende as Director, SCCG Africa, and Announces Partnership with Ocean Gaming Consult, Appointing G. Namanya as Consultant, SCCG Africa.

These key appointments and strategic partnership signify a monumental leap forward for SCCG in Africa.” — Stephen Crystal

SCCG Management, a globally recognized leader in sports betting and iGaming, is delighted to announce significant advancements in their Africa operations. They have appointed two influential figures in the industry to key positions and entered into a promising partnership that sets the stage for a new era in African gaming and sports development. The expansion includes the unveiling of a new office in Kampala, Uganda, aligning with the strategic growth and commitment to the region. This move, coupled with key appointments and collaborations, reaffirms SCCG's dedication to being a leader in the African gaming and entertainment landscape.

Kisset Chirengende Appointed as Director, SCCG Africa

Kisset Chirengende, a pioneer in the promotion and development of rugby matches globally, joins us as the Director of SCCG Africa. As the founder of Kyros Sports, Kisset has been instrumental in setting up high-level international matches and Super League matches in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Now the co-founder of Athstat, a leading sports analytics company, he will bring his experience in sports marketing and technology to further enhance SCCG’s presence in Africa.

His contribution to developing rugby and his innovative approach to sports marketing and tech will surely bring great value to our growing team. Kisset's background perfectly aligns with SCCG's mission, and we look forward to his leadership in this new capacity.

Partnership with Ocean Gaming Consult and Appointment of Geoffrey Namanya as Consultant, SCCG Africa

In our continuous effort to expand and innovate, SCCG Management has also entered into a strategic partnership with Ocean Gaming Consult Limited, appointing Geoffrey Namanya as Consultant for SCCG Africa.

With an impressive 18-19 years in the gaming industry, Geoffrey's expertise covers a broad spectrum of roles, from sales and management to research, operation, and product development. Having served as General Manager at Sports Betting Africa (SBA) and worked with leading global sports technology companies, Geoffrey's latest role as CEO and Co-Founder of Ocean Gaming Consult has seen the company become one of Africa's most promising gaming consultancies.

Under Geoffrey's leadership, Ocean Gaming Consult has facilitated the acquisition of gaming licenses in various African countries, helped existing operators find partners, and provided unique insights for investors interested in the African market.

In Geoffrey's own words, "We are profoundly thrilled and evidently happy that we have crafted a business partnership between Ocean Gaming Consult Limited and SCCG Management. We believe in earnest that our partnership will go a long way in building a strong and long-term business development in the gaming industry across the globe."

This partnership is poised to reshape the gaming and sports landscape in Africa, offering an unprecedented opportunity for growth and innovation. Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for these new developments: "These key appointments and strategic partnership signify a monumental leap forward for SCCG Africa. Kisset's innovative vision and Geoffrey's seasoned expertise, combined with our collaboration with Ocean Gaming Consult, set the stage for a transformative impact in the African gaming industry.



New SCCG Office in Kampala, Uganda

SCCG Management is excited to unveil our latest office expansion in Kampala, Uganda, a strategic move that aligns with the recent key appointments and collaborations within SCCG Africa. Situated in a thriving business district, the new Kampala office is poised to become a focal point for our growing operations across the continent. The additions of Kisset Chirengende and Geoffrey Namanya , as well as our partnership with Ocean Gaming Consult, have invigorated our commitment to the region. This new office is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth, hosting a dedicated team that will drive SCCG's efforts in the sports betting, casino, and gaming markets throughout Africa. With a keen focus on local needs and global expertise, SCCG's presence in Kampala reaffirms our dedication to being a leader in the African gaming landscape.

ABOUT OCEAN GAMING CONSULT LTD

Ocean Gaming Consult is a premier gaming consultancy in the Sub-Saharan region, specializing in sports betting and casino markets across Africa. With proven expertise, they facilitate the acquisition of gaming licenses, assist existing operators in finding partners and investors, conduct market research, and provide operational management. Their unique approach supports investors aiming to enter the African market, offering comprehensive solutions including Gaming Investment Certificates and Gaming Market Research. Whether it's licensing, investment opportunities, or industry insights, Ocean Gaming Consult is a one-stop solution for all gaming-related needs in the region.

https://www.oceangamingconsult.ug/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

