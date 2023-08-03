Ahipoki Restaurant to Expand in Arizona with Another West Valley Location Slated for Fall 2024
We are excited to move forward with plans to grow our concept in the West Valley and look forward to serving the fast growing community of Surprise, AZ.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahipoki continues to move forward with expansion plans, starting with a new location opening in Surprise, Arizona in late 2024.
The newest location will be located at Prasada North which includes 350,000 square feet of retail space. Kohl’s and Target are among the big retailers developing new stores in the area as well as popular food options like Portillo’s and Torchy’s Tacos.
As one of the top poke restaurants in the country, Ahipoki has two additional locations opening this month in Elk Grove and Sylmar California. Future locations in Arizona will be announced at a later date.
“We are excited to move forward with plans to grow our concept in the West Valley and look forward to serving the fast growing community of Surprise, AZ”, said Managing Partner, Jason Jantzen.
Poke fans have come to love Ahipoki as the ‘go-to’ for quick serve, customizable poke bowls throughout Arizona and California. On the menu are signature poke bowl offerings such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and yellowtail. Bowls are garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over rice, salad or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken and Teriyaki Salmon and other selections are also available.
Fans can stay up-to-date by visiting our social media platforms on Instagram at @ahipoki and Facebook at /Ahipoki. For more information on all restaurant's locations, visit www.ahipoki.com/locations
