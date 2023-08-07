Riverside Park Conservancy, NY, Partners with OpenGov on Asset Management Software
Riverside Park Conservancy needed a better way to handle its asset management data. OpenGov provided a solution.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst ongoing problems with entry duplication, a lack of reliable records for work management, and the need for consolidated budget request data, Riverside Park Conservancy was looking for a better way to manage all its assets. The Conservancy chose OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for parks.
The Conservancy, responsible for the upkeep of one of New York's most picturesque landscapes, had been battling with an improperly configured system that fell short of its data analysis needs. Seeking a solution that could offer accurate record-keeping and streamlined data entry, it turned to OpenGov. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its features, reliable support, and ability to cater precisely to the Conservancy’s needs.
With the impending implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management, Riverside Park Conservancy anticipates a significant transformation in its asset and work management processes. The shift promises to simplify operations, eliminate data duplication, and provide a reliable system of record that aids in comprehensive analysis for budget requests. Additionally, the enhanced data capabilities will support the Conservancy's efforts to maintain and preserve the park's beauty more efficiently.
Riverside Park Conservancy, NY, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
