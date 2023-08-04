KMK Consulting Inc. Names Todd Foster as Principal of Client Services and Innovation
I'm excited to combine my industry, consulting, and product experience to help Vortex and KMK grow to the next level and beyond.””MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is delighted to announce the appointment of Todd Foster as Principal of Client Services and Innovation. With over 22 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Todd brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our company.
In this role, Todd will be responsible for overseeing the productization roadmap for KMK's cloud-native data management solution, Vortex. He will also be driving sales and building strong relationships with our valued clients, leveraging his background in analytics and software.
Prior to joining KMK, Todd held significant positions in consulting, industry, and product development, with a strong focus on analytics and software. As a Commercial Account Partner at Veeva, a renowned life sciences product company, he successfully managed commercial activity across three enterprise accounts, handling software, services, data, and consulting solutions. Before that, Todd spent two years at Biogen, leading commercial data strategy and governance, and an impressive 18 years at Trinity Life Sciences, where he built and headed the data and analytics practice.
“KMK has an excellent reputation for providing data management, analytics, and reporting consulting solutions. The Vortex platform will make it easier and faster for companies to get from data to insights”, says Todd. “I'm fortunate to have seen commercial data and analytics industry problems firsthand as well as solve them through consulting services and software product solutions. I'm excited to combine my industry, consulting, and product experience to help Vortex and KMK grow to the next level and beyond.”
Todd’s experience across software and analytics within the consultancy space, along with sales and productization is a rare combination,” says President Dani Heywood. “He is the perfect fit to help take Vortex to the next level in terms of sales growth, features, and customer service.”
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. They have three core expertise areas: Strategy & Research, Commercial Operations & Analytics, as well as HEOR/RWE; offering tailor-made solutions with either an onshore presence or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, which delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
