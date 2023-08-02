Department of Health announces selection of rural and urban Health Equity Zones by Community Advisory Council

For immediate release: August 2, 2023 (23-104)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is pleased to announce the state’s rural and urban Health Equity Zones (HEZ) have been selected in Whatcom and south King Counties, respectively. A third zone for Native communities will be identified this winter by tribal community representatives. Each area chosen as a HEZ will receive $200,000 per year for at least two years to help identify health priorities and develop community action plans.

The HEZ initiative, passed by the Washington legislature in 2021, aims to reduce health inequities. Differences in neighborhood conditions, often referred to as social determinants of health, can influence who is healthy, who is sick, and who lives longer. Communities of color, low-income communities, and people in areas with limited access to health care are disproportionately impacted by health inequities. However, their voices, experiences, strengths, and cultural knowledge are frequently overlooked during the decision-making process.

DOH helped develop the HEZ Community Advisory Council (CAC), which is a group of tribal, community, and sector leaders from communities across the state. Council members reviewed and scored nominations and met in-person to deliberate for the final selection of the rural and urban zones. The announcement marks more than a year of preparation towards this decision.

“Meeting in person was beneficial for us as the evaluators, and for the nominators as well,” said Alina Swart, CAC member in Asotin County. “We were able to collaborate and discuss the merits of each nomination, which helped us select the health equity zones that would best benefit the people of those communities.”

Rural Zone

The identified rural zone is Whatcom County, a community that has long served as an agricultural center and major port of entry into Washington. With more than 100,000 acres of rich farmland, an active commercial fishing industry, and both large student and older adult populations, the nomination for Whatcom County noted that, geographically, it is predominantly rural but also has a mid-sized city in Bellingham. This combination presents a case study for advancing health equity and bridge-building between rural communities and more densely populated areas of a region.

Urban Zone

The identified urban zone encompasses the south King County communities of Burien, SeaTac, and Tukwila. One of the most diverse regions of the state, it is home to immigrant and refugee populations representing numerous ethnic and racial groups, with more than a dozen languages commonly spoken. The nomination for Burien, SeaTac, and Tukwila highlighted the challenges new residents face when relocating to Washington.

“This is an exciting next step for this innovative, community-driven, and collaborative model that recognizes the unique challenges of both rural and urban communities,” said Lacy M. Fehrenbach, MPH, Chief of Prevention, Safety, and Health, DOH. “Both of these communities bring local knowledge to the work of designing lasting solutions to improve health in their areas. This pilot project demonstrates what is possible with community ownership and, with additional funding, we hope to expand to more areas in Washington state.”

