Asia Boyd selected GWBA Player of the Week, her 3rd of the season
Boyd solidifies her top player in the GWBA
From start to finish, Asia Boyd has played like the MVP of the GWBA this season.”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Boyd of the Flint Monarchs was voted Player of the Week for Week 7 in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA), the voting was based on league games played during the weekend of July 21 through July 23.
— Drey Wynn
The Monarchs won three consecutive games over the weekend but Boyd’s best individual performance was on Friday July 21, she posted 20 points and 13 rebounds while leading the Monarchs to a record breaking 118 – 67 victory against the KC Crossover.
“Asia is an elite player who leads by example and consistently elevates her game while embracing any role given to her,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
The former Detroit Renaissance high-school product and University of Kansas standout recently finished the regular season leading the GWBA in scoring at 17.6 points per game, she helped guide the Flint Monarchs to a Regular Season Championship, an 8-0 league record and the top seed in the GWBA playoffs.
“I am excited for Asia, she is so deserving of every award or accolade that league officials honor her with for her outstanding play on the hardwood,” said Wynn.
Ms. Boyd received Player of the Week honors for the third time this season.
Other candidates for the GWBA Player of the Week for Week 7 were the St. Louis Surge’s Emmonnie Henderson and KC Crossover’s Dejionae Calloway.
GWBA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK for 2023:
Week ending:
Week 1 - Asia Boyd, Flint Monarchs
Week 2 - Asia Boyd, Flint Monarchs
Week 3 - Taylor Wurtz, Wisconsin Glo
Week 4 - Jade Loville, St. Louis Surge
Week 5 - Taylor Wurtz, Wisconsin Glo
Week 6 - Emmonnie Henderson, St. Louis Surge
Week 7 - Asia Boyd, Flint Monarchs
The Flint Monarchs next game is on the road for the playoffs against the KC Crossover on Saturday August 5 at 2 p.m. CST.
For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won two consecutive international championships at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022 & 2023). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
