Wine Country Network Launches 4th Annual Canned Challenge Competition
The Canned Challenge is the world's first professionally judged competition to define excellence in canned alcoholic drinks.
"We are proud to host the 4th Annual Canned Challenge, witnessing the exciting evolution in RTD cocktails, spritzers, and canned wines".”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Country Network Launches 4th Annual Canned Challenge Competition
— Christopher J Davies, CEO
The world's premier competition for canned adult beverages is now open for entries.
Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and producer of numerous highly respected professional beverage competitions, announced that it accepts entries for the Canned Challenge through September 15, 2023.
The Canned Challenge is the world's first professionally judged competition to define excellence in canned alcoholic drinks. The Canned Challenge Tasting Contest will be conducted double-blind by a prestigious panel of mixologists, bartenders, beverage professionals, sommeliers, buyers, and trade members. The Canned Challenge Packaging and Design Contest will be juried by a committee of art directors, designers, and retailers, focusing on critical elements that help a brand stand out from its competitors.
Canned alcoholic drinks are convenient and enjoyable in various situations, including at home, on the beach, on the boat, on the golf course, or camping. When the COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone, canned alcoholic drink products became the fastest-growing category in the beverage industry.
The 2023 Canned Challenge is now accepting canned beverages in the following categories:
•Hard Seltzer •Spiked Spritzers •Premixed / Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Cocktails
•Wine •Mixers •Hard Cider •Hard Kombucha •Sake
"We are proud to host the 4th Annual Canned Challenge, witnessing the exciting evolution in RTD cocktails, spritzers, and canned wines," said Christopher J. Davies, Wine Country Network CEO and Co-Founder. "We want to identify the best products in this exciting category!"
The 2023 Canned Challenge will announce winners in mid-October, right before the busy holiday buying season. Consumers can view the winners list online and seek top-scoring products in their local market. All winners can promote their results with royalty-free digital images of the competition medals and other valuable brand marketing assets.
For details, visit: CannedChallenge.com
##
Attn: Editors
Wine Country Network’s CEO, Christopher J. Davies, is available for interviews on ZOOM or via telephone. To arrange, please call (720) 302-3666.
High-resolution photographs from past competitions are available for publication use. View our photo gallery: https://www.flickr.com/photos/winecountrynetwork/albums
Competition details:
For all products (except canned wine), including packaging & design
Entry Fee: $250
Enter online through the Data Still:
https://thedatastill.com/home/landing/6261
For wines (100% made from grapes only)
Entry Fee: $110
Enter wines online through Enofile Online:
https://enofileonline.com/landing.aspx?competitionID=2948
Sample Cans Required:
Tasting Competition: 8-12 oz or equivalent ounces
Packaging and Design: 1 can of each
Company Info:
The Canned Challenge is organized by Wine Country Network, Inc., the publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and the organizer of the following world-famous beverage competitions:
•Denver International Spirits Competition
•Denver International Wine Competition
•Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition
•North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition
•Tequila Mezcal Challenge
•Global Whisky Challenge
Wine Country Network, Inc. is a multi-platform media and event company dedicated to wine, beer, spirits, food, and travel. The company was founded in 2002 in New York. Today, the company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
The company publishes Wine Country International® Magazine, a well-respected glossy print publication (2003 to 2012), which transformed into a fully digital magazine in 2013. The magazine is now available through Issuu, the world’s leading digital publishing platform.
https://issuu.com/winecountrynetwork
Christopher J Davies
Wine Country Network, Inc
+1 303-665-0855
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram