Rep Mesha Mainor , Georgia State House 56 , gets backing from Veterans For Trump after switching parties

Mesha Mainor has always been supportive of our Veterans and Law Enforcement agencies , we are pleased to endorse her."
— Jared Craig President Georgia State Chapter VFAF
Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First is announcing the state chapter endorsement of State Rep Mesha Mainor for GA State House 56.
The Georgia state legislator recently made national news switching parties leaving the Democrat party for the GOP.
“I didn't leave the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party left Me" said Mesha Mainor.
Earlier this year Mesha Mainor was the only Democrat to vote for Senate Bill 233 89-85 expanding school choice through vouchers. School vouchers give parents the freedom to choose a private school for their children, using all or part of the public funding set aside for their children's education.
https://georgiarecorder.com/2023/03/30/school-voucher-bill-fails-public-dollars-for-private-schools-non-starter-in-state-house/
Mesha Mainor supported legislation creating the prosecuting attorney’s qualifications commission. On May 5, 2023 Governor Kemp Signed this Legislation into law. The PAQC has the authority to investigate alleged misconduct by district attorneys and solicitors-general and discipline, remove, or cause the involuntary retirement of those who meet the conditions for removal. https://gov.georgia.gov/press-releases/2023-05-05/gov-kemp-signs-legislation-creating-prosecuting-attorneys-qualifications
During an interview with Veterans for Trump national president Stan Fitzgerald , Mainor commented on why she supported the creation of the committee to investigate D/A’s and explained her own issue with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6-zAg1PD_c
Salleigh Grubbs Cobb County Georgia Chair , the largest county GOP membership in GA , is hosting a meet and greet for Mainor Friday August 18th. Grubbs supplied a quote for the endorsement of Mesa Mainor by the Veterans Organization. “ I have had the pleasure of speaking with Rep. Mainor. We are thrilled to welcome her into the Republican Party and thankful that she has the courage of conviction to stand for her values “ said Grubbs.
State Representative Mesha Mainor was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2020, and she represents the citizens of House District 56 in the heart of Atlanta. Rep. Mainor is an Atlanta native and sixth generation Georgian with ancestral roots dating back to the 1820s as a descendant of the Mainor family from Dooly County, Georgia.
Rep. Mainor is a leader and expert strategist in the health care, education, policy and business. With nearly 25 years of experience in servant leadership, she is known as a passionate advocate for equitable and quality human services. Her career includes leadership roles, creating educational programs for youth and businesses, public health in global settings, community engagement, providing resources and services to seniors and advocating for humanitarian rights.
To Learn more about Mesha Mainor Visit : https://www.legis.ga.gov/members/house/4995?session=1031
