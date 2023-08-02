Centenary University Offers New Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership - Business Master's Degree in 1 Year
Designed to provide outstanding leadership skills for professionals across all organizations, new online master’s program can be completed in one year.
Graduates will be prepared to change and advance their careers by completing their 1-year master's degree.”HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Centenary University has introduced a new Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership designed to provide the knowledge and skills for graduates to excel in an increasingly complex global business landscape. Launching this fall, the program is relevant to a wide variety of fields, including business, healthcare, public administration, and nonprofit organizations. The new 30-credit online master's degree is a part-time program that can be completed online in one year, with the option of customizing courses for asynchronous or synchronous learning—or a combination of both.
— Cheryl Veronda, dean of the School of Business, Media, and Writing
Cheryl Veronda, dean of the School of Business, Media, and Writing, noted that effective leadership is a key predictor of organizational success. “Developing leadership and management skills has a profound effect on organizations, as well as career trajectory,” she said. “Graduates will be prepared to change and advance their careers by completing their 1-year master's degree.”
The Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership introduces students to practical tools and proven methods that are essential for effectively leading individuals, teams, and organizations, as well as themselves. Faculty who are leadership experts will address current workplace issues, including change management, productivity, and analytics to ensure organizational success in an ever-changing business environment. In addition to the new degree, Centenary University’s School of Business, Media, and Writing features several business-oriented master’s programs, including a top-ranked MBA with advanced study of business and a 4+1 MBA, providing opportunities for Centenary students to earn an undergraduate degree in business and an MBA in just five years.
Jeffrey Carter, Ph.D., associate professor of criminal justice and public administration, is the director of the new Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership. Dr. Carter said marketable leadership skills provide graduates with an edge in the job market: “Many organizations today are no longer willing or equipped to provide leadership training. Entering the workforce with these skills positions graduates ahead of others without these skills and makes them more appealing hires.”
Kristen Volkland
Erbach Communications Group
+1 201-935-3030
email us here