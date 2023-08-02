Submit Release
Rail repairs will cause temporary closure of ND 200

BISMARCK, N.D. – Repair work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 2, on North Dakota Highway 200 at the rail crossing north of Hillsboro.

An on-site detour will be in place directing motorists around the work site, which is near mile marker 400.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday, August 4.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Arntson
sararntson@nd.gov
701-328-6965

