Atlas appoints breakthrough innovator Duse as first Head of AI Practice

Will guide strategy in BI, Analytics, and AI – anticipating next-gen client needs and leveraging emerging digital opportunities

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding its focus on bringing AI-powered services to clients in every industry, Atlas Systems has named Dr. Manoj Duse as its first Head of AI Practice. In a career of over 25 years, Duse has proven himself a breakthrough tech strategist, process innovator, and prolific team builder, catalyzing digital transformation at a wide range of companies.

Over a storied career at world-renowned consulting companies and other organizations, Duse has

• mentored senior-level management and leadership teams in leveraging AI/ML technology for adding differentiated value – building and nurturing skills related to bringing technology into the mainstream of organizations

• guided teams in “Advanced Big Data Technologies for ML at Scale” with a leading edtech firm

• served as Director of Engineering for a startup developing products to analyze unstructured text data and exploring use of AI/ML capabilities

• served as Director of Technology and Customer Engagements for a BI and Analytics product company conceptualizing and delivering pioneering self-service analytics

• been instrumental as an Architect and Technology Evangelist with one of the Big 5 consulting organizations

“I am confident that, under Manoj's guidance, our AI practice will reach new heights,” said Atlas Systems CEO Venugopala Chalamala, “enabling us to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and deliver exceptional value to our clients. His strategic vision and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company's mission and will drive our continued growth and success.”

Duse has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial Engineering and Management at Oklahoma State University (Stillwater); a Master of Industrial Engineering at the National Institute for Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai, India; and a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering at the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP), University of Pune, India.

About Atlas Systems

With offices in the US and India, Atlas Systems is a trusted partner helping companies on their digital transformation journeys – expanding their capabilities and delivering added value. Leveraging innovative technologies, such as AI and Cloud, Atlas works closely with clients to provide technology solutions that seamlessly enhance in-house teams and systems.

To learn more, go to www.atlassystems.com.

