Certified Quality: ePrep Accredited with ISO 9001
EINPresswire.com/ -- ePrep is happy to announce that its quality management system has been certified to the international ISO 9001 standard, demonstrating the company’s dedication to providing the best possible service and products to its clients. The evaluation was carried out by Global-Mark Certifications, which put the business under the microscope to assessing not just the quality management systems, but also bespoke best practices around customer focus, technical assessment and delivery times. This accreditation was achieved on the first attempt without any non-conformances.
Colin Jump, CEO of ePrep, commented: “We always do everything in our power to optimise our customers’ experiences, going above and beyond to understand their unique applications and provide the best possible solution, backed by ongoing technical support. When customers choose us, they can expect us to be there for them every step of the way, delivering on our promises and helping them to reach their goals and excel in their work.”
“Quality is an integral part of our daily operations, and getting this accreditation means a lot to us as a business,” Colin continued. “Our customers can now be even more confident in the exceptional services and technologies they receive from us, knowing that we adhere to internationally recognised standards for excellence."
For further information on ePrep’s products and services, visit www.eprep.com.au
About ePrep
ePrep was founded in Melbourne, Australia and now has a global network of distributers and users with offices in the UK and US. The company has created a fully automated, end-to-end sample preparation solution for chromatography, which boosts efficiency, accuracy and cost-effectiveness in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, environmental, food testing, forensics and clinical. Backed by a team of experienced engineers with over 60 years of experience in analytical chemistry, the company provides exceptional support from the onset, going above and beyond to deliver the optimal solution for each unique application.
