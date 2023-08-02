VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Augmented Reality Solutions Developer Kilsar, Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

VIPC’s support has helped to catalyze our product and has given us a stamp of approval from an organization that is nationally recognized and respected.” — Brendan Lawlor, CEO ,Kilsar, Inc.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced that Kilsar, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Kilsar is developing a SaaS augmented reality solution that provides real-time intelligence, remote troubleshooting, digital tooling, and critical communication capabilities for operators & frontline workers. This CCF grant will support the hands-free GEN 1.0, which provides users with real-time, mission critical data, and supports extended reality use cases within the medical industry.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Brendan Lawlor, CEO. “VIPC’s support has helped to catalyze our product and has given us a stamp of approval from an organization that is nationally recognized and respected.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Kilsar,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. The team at Kilsar is developing innovative augmented reality solutions that will support our war fighters as well as critical operators in the energy and healthcare fields.”

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. The CCF Private Sector program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.