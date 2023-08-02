Public Invited To Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of Maryland State Police Aviation In Frederick County

August 2, 2023

(FREDERICK, MD) – The Maryland State Police invites all ages to a 50th anniversary open house celebration of the Aviation Division in Frederick County this Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Frederick Municipal Airport.

Maryland State Police, along with the United States Park Police, Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and other area law enforcement and emergency services agencies, will participate in a community event to inform citizens about their public safety roles and enhance relationships with the people they serve.

The open house will be rain or shine on Saturday, August 5th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Frederick Municipal Airport located at 411 Aviation Way in Frederick. Everyone is welcome and there will be plenty to see that will both entertain and educate.

Bring your family and meet a State Police K-9, climb inside a Maryland State Police helicopter, and participate in multiple children’s activities. There will be a variety of public safety vehicles including helicopters from multiple agencies, including a UH-60 Black Hawk. Participants will have the opportunity to check out police SWAT vehicles and multiple fire department vehicles. Representatives of the Maryland State Police will include:

Office of the State Fire Marshal – Check out the bomb squad robot in action.

MSP Aviation Command – Climb aboard Trooper 3 and learn what it takes to be a flight paramedic.

Patrol Vehicles – See the technology and equipment in patrol vehicles up close.

Recruiting Unit – Talk to MSP personnel about sworn and civilian positions with the Department.

The event is free, and all ages are invited to stop by and take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about law enforcement and rescue services in Frederick County. Food trucks will be on site for the duration of the event.

###

Contact: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov