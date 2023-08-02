DUCA DEL COSMA SIGNS WOMEN’S GOLF SUPERSTAR GEORGIA HALL
Georgia Hall puts pen to paper on her deal with Duca del Cosma alongside Tony Eccleston, UK & Ireland Sales Director.
-British Tour player to wear luxury Italian golf shoes at Women’s Open & Solheim Cup events-BREUKELEN, THE NETHERLANDS, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Duca del Cosma, the premium Italian golf fashion brand, has signed top ranked women’s superstar Georgia Hall to wear its latest Pro Spike shoes on a global basis from this month.
The British Major winner and European Solheim Cup star will make her first appearance in Duca del Cosma shoes at the AIG Women’s Open on 9 August at Walton Heath, attempting to become the first home golfer to win the prestigious title on two occasions. When capturing her first Major in 2018 at Royal Lytham & St Anne’s, she became the first player to shoot four sub-70 rounds in the tournament’s history and describes the event as her favourite.
The new contract with the brand that offers the widest selection of golf shoes for male and female golfers on the market, also embraces her fourth consecutive appearance as a stalwart of Europe’s Solheim Cup team in Spain this September. She has an impressive record in the event with eight wins, including four straight victories in the 2019 competition. The eight-time Tour winner picked up another professional title recently at the Aramco Team Series - London, when she led Team Hall to victory.
“I love everything about the Duca del Cosma brand - from the quality of design and comfort of the shoes to the storyline behind the Italian styling and craftsmanship,” said Georgia. “I want to win more Majors and Solheim Cup matches, so being able to wear the best shoes on offer for women golfers can only help me in my quest and I’m excited to represent the brand.”
Commenting on the signing, Frank van Wezel, Chairman of Duca del Cosma, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Georgia to the Duca family and are confident that she will add a great deal to the profile and appeal of the brand, as we offer even greater choices of styles and colours in our women’s collections of golf shoes and boots. Her standing in the women’s game and ambition to add more titles to her name make Georgia the perfect ambassador for the Duca del Cosma brand,” he added.
Georgia will be showcasing the signature AVANTI Pro Spike shoes as part of the Women’s Pro Collection introduced earlier this year. Developed for professional golfers to wear over long periods of play, the lightweight, waterproof shoes feature an elegant white design and striking red outsoles with soft spikes, plus technology that delivers maximum stability during the swing.
Designed to meet the rigorous demands of a Tour season, the super stable AVANTI shoes enable Georgia Hall to walk close to an estimated 2.5 million steps in comfort during her busy golfing schedule each year.
The holder of an MBE, Georgia became a British golf sensation when she was the first player to hold both British Girls’ and Ladies’ Amateur titles at just 17 years old. Turning professional in 2014, she worked at her game consistently with unwavering dedication and was rewarded with a place on the 2017 Solheim Cup team at the age of 21 and played in all four matches.
She joins a team of other Duca del Cosma brand ambassadors, including six-time DP World Tour winner Joost Luiten, emerging Dutch star Daan Huizing and fellow LPGA golfer Kelly Tan.
Duca del Cosma sells premium Italian-designed shoes in 40 different countries across the world and operates from its own subsidiaries in The Netherlands (HQ), United States, UK and South Africa. Each shoe is handcrafted in Portugal using the finest materials available to deliver unrivalled performance, all-day comfort and a super stable fit.
For more information about the latest collection of golf shoes for men and women golfers visit: www.ducadelcosma.com.
NATALIE COLLARD
Sports Impact Ltd
ncollard@sports-impact.com