Talk in University of York on, ‘Improving equity in patient-centric Tuberculosis care in Nepal’

In May 2023, Anchal Thapa, Health Economist at BNMT gave a presentation at University of York, UK, in one of the bi-weekly Global Public Health (GPH) Seminar, on the topic of ‘Improving equity in patient-centric Tuberculosis care in Nepal’. In her talk, she presented about BNMT’s current research efforts and highlighted the health economics research that she is undertaking in Nepal. The meeting was joined by esteemed professors, senior researchers and PhD students from the department of health sciences. In the seminar, the audiences were particularly interested in BNMT’s Drone project, TB nutrition and preventive therapy for latent TB and discussed the potential collaborations between the university and BNMT in the future.