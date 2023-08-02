Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,803 in the last 365 days.

Talk in University of York on, ‘Improving equity in patient-centric Tuberculosis care in Nepal’

In May 2023, Anchal Thapa, Health Economist at BNMT gave a presentation at University of York, UK, in one of the bi-weekly Global Public Health (GPH) Seminar, on the topic of ‘Improving equity in patient-centric Tuberculosis care in Nepal’. In her talk, she presented about BNMT’s current research efforts and highlighted the health economics research that she is undertaking in Nepal. The meeting was joined by esteemed professors, senior researchers and PhD students from the department of health sciences. In the seminar, the audiences were particularly interested in BNMT’s Drone project, TB nutrition and preventive therapy for latent TB and discussed the potential collaborations between the university and BNMT in the future.

You just read:

Talk in University of York on, ‘Improving equity in patient-centric Tuberculosis care in Nepal’

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more