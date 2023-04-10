Submit Release
Handover of supplies to DR-TB Hostels in Nepalgunj

Under the Americares funded SUSTAIN project, Birat Nepal Medical Trust handed warm winter clothing and beddings to the TB patients of DR-TB hostel operated by TB Nepal in Nepalgunj.

The supplies were handed jointly by Dr. Binod Giri, Provincial Health Directorate of Lumbini province, Mr. Roshan Lal Chaudhary, Province Public Health Laboratory Chief, Mr. Gopal Pun, Ward chairperson, Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-4, and in the presence of the regional BNMT team.

