Participation in Women’s Health Conference

BNMT Nepal was delighted to participate in the Women’s Health Conference 2023 organised on 9th and 10th March held for the first time in Nepal, to cover broad range of women’s health. The conference was organised by Department of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Population and hosted by ADRA Nepal. The Conference aimed to promote and strengthen the interconnectedness of research, training, policy making, practice and advocacy evidence to expand women’s health agenda in Nepal. From BNMT Nepal, two abstracts were presented in the seminar by Saki Thapa, Advocacy, Networking and Resource Mobilisation Manager.  Ms. Thapa did an oral presentation on the research title “Feasibility and Acceptability of Alternative Approach to Cervical Cancer Screening in Nepal: Service Providers’ Perspective. She also did poster presentation on the research topic, “Barriers and Facilitators to Access SRH Information and Services amongst Adolescents during Covid 19 Pandemic in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal.”  It provided an excellent platform for BNMT to discuss and disseminate evidence on its work to wider stakeholders and authorities. More than 400 participants participated in the conference.

