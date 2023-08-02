BIPA Hosts 2023 ASEAN-ROK Youth Metaverse Idea Contest on Cultural Heritage
Recruiting university students from ASEAN countries (August 1st ~ 18th)EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (President & CEO Jeong Mun-seob, BIPA) and ASEAN-ROK Working Committee on Cultural Heritage Cooperation (the Committee) are recruiting participants for 2023 ASEAN-ROK Youth Metaverse Idea Contest (Focusing on Cultural heritage) which will be held from August to November. University or graduate students from ASEAN countries are entitled to apply and they will compete each other in the Metaverse environment using Hancom’s a:rzMETA.
This contest is planned as a part of the ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village’s project sponsored by Ministry of Science and ICT, National IT Industry Promotion Agency and Busan Metropolitan City, promoting mutual growth of XR-Metaverse industries through joint cooperation between ASEAN and ROK.
This contest is promoted with the goal of ▲raising awareness of XR/Metaverse technology for ASEAN college students ▲improving and developing directions of cultural heritage and tourism for ASEAN nations ▲strengthening cooperation and exchanges between ASEAN and ROK.
The contest consists of on-line qualifiers and off-line finals, and the online qualifiers are held on Hancom Frontis’ Metaverse platform ‘a:rzMETA’. In a:rzMETA, contesters will learn about digital 3D spaces such as virtual meetings, virtual education, exhibitions, tourism, games, etc. The main contents of a:rzMETA for this contest include ▲lectures on the application of realistic content for idea development ▲team activity using the platform ▲expert mentoring.
At the end of on-line qualifying round, 20 people (more than 5 teams) will be invited to Busan, ROK for the final round of the contest and off-line camp. Round trip tickets, accommodation, meals, seminars and tour will be provided to the final round contestants by courtesy of BIPA.
The application for the idea contest will be available by google forms (bit.ly/3rEca8a) from August 1st to 18th (Deadline: 18:00 KST). Either an individual or team members (up to 4 people) are welcomed to apply. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/453LtJb
Jang Seo
Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency
+82 51-715-9130
email us here