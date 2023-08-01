Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,770 in the last 365 days.

Niger: Security Situation

An attempted coup is underway in Niamey. The situation remains volatile and could escalate without notice. We advise all New Zealanders in Niamey to remain indoors and shelter in place until further notice.

Violent demonstrations have occurred in Niamey and security forces have used tear gas to disperse crowds. There is a heightened military presence near government buildings, including at the Presidential Palace on Boulevard de la République.

Security forces have announced the closure of air and land borders and a nationwide curfew from 12 am to 5 am. Options to leave Niger are currently extremely limited. 

We recommend having a contingency plan for departure in place and ensuring you have adequate supplies of food, water, fuel, cash and essential medication stockpiled. International sanctions on Niger may result in shortages of necessities.

Monitor local media coverage, avoid all government buildings and political gatherings and follow the advice of local authorities. Contact your friends and family as soon as possible to let them know that you are safe.

If you require consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand consular emergency number: +64 99 20 20 20.

We encourage all New Zealanders visiting or living in Niger to register their details on SafeTravel.

 

Posted:2 Aug 2023, 10:52

You just read:

Niger: Security Situation

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more