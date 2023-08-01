Niger: Security Situation

An attempted coup is underway in Niamey. The situation remains volatile and could escalate without notice. We advise all New Zealanders in Niamey to remain indoors and shelter in place until further notice.

Violent demonstrations have occurred in Niamey and security forces have used tear gas to disperse crowds. There is a heightened military presence near government buildings, including at the Presidential Palace on Boulevard de la République.

Security forces have announced the closure of air and land borders and a nationwide curfew from 12 am to 5 am. Options to leave Niger are currently extremely limited.

We recommend having a contingency plan for departure in place and ensuring you have adequate supplies of food, water, fuel, cash and essential medication stockpiled. International sanctions on Niger may result in shortages of necessities.

Monitor local media coverage, avoid all government buildings and political gatherings and follow the advice of local authorities. Contact your friends and family as soon as possible to let them know that you are safe.

If you require consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand consular emergency number: +64 99 20 20 20.

We encourage all New Zealanders visiting or living in Niger to register their details on SafeTravel.

Posted:2 Aug 2023, 10:52