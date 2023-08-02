As California Votes on Bidirectional Charging Mandate, Vertexcom Offers V2G Capable Chipsets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies Inc., a world-class smart charging communication chip design company, observes the recent discussion and voting on V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) mandate in the state of California. The mandate, introduced by Senate Bill 233, would require all new electric vehicles sold in California to be bidirectional capable by 2030. The goal of the legislation is to meet the state’s clean energy and pollution reduction objectives.
California is one of the leading states in EV adoption and clean energy policies. The state has set targets of getting 5 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads and achieving 60% of electricity generation from renewable resources by 2030.
SB 233, already approved by the state Senate and in July by two committees of the Assembly, is now under consideration by a third committee. The bill is likely to be the world’s first to mandate V2G capabilities in EVs.
Once the Senate Bill 233 becomes a law, all new electric vehicles sold in California from 2030 onward will have to support V2G. The mandate is expected to help reach the state’s ambitious environmental targets by promoting the efficient use of renewable energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.
Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY SECC chipset MSE1021 + MSEX24-i and EVCC chipset MSE1022 + MSEX25-i are ready for the implementation of ISO 15118-20 Bidirectional Power Transfer (BPT), the international standard for V2G communication. Through bidirectional charging, electric car owners can not only save money by using power from the EV when rates are high and recharging when rates are low, but also sell energy to the grid or use it to power their homes and appliances.
BPT is a feature of ISO 15118-20, “2nd generation network layer and application layer requirements” published in April 2022. The standard improves on its predecessor, ISO 15118-2, by specifying bidirectional and other innovative charging capabilities in addition to AC & DC charging, Plug & Charge, and Smart Charging.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The company offers a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification. For additional information, please visit: www.vertexcom.com
