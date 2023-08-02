Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 03, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 03, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Ashland Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Village of New Knoxville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|City of Urbana
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Delaware
|Delaware County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Canal Winchester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Association of Community Colleges
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin County Municipal Court
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Hasson Joint Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Warren Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Bergholz
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|Village of North Perry
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina
|Medina City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Butler Township Miller Lane Business District Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Erie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Sandy Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Pemberville Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.