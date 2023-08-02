Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 03, 2023

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 03, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Village of New Knoxville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Champaign City of Urbana

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination Delaware Delaware County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware County District Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Canal Winchester

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Association of Community Colleges

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Franklin County Municipal Court

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County District Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hancock Hasson Joint Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Jefferson Warren Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Jefferson County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Village of Bergholz

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Lake Village of North Perry

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Medina Medina City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery Butler Township Miller Lane Business District Joint Economic Development Zone

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Ottawa Erie Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Sandusky County Combined General Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Stark Sandy Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Wood Pemberville Union Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit