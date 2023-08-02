Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,783 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 03, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 03, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Ashland Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Village of New Knoxville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Brown County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Champaign City of Urbana
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Delaware Delaware County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Canal Winchester
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Association of Community Colleges
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin County Municipal Court
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County District Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hancock Hasson Joint Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Warren Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jefferson County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Bergholz
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lake Village of North Perry
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina Medina City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Butler Township Miller Lane Business District Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Joint Recreation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Erie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Sandusky County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Sandy Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Tuscarawas Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wood Pemberville Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 03, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more