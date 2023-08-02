Bitwise Launches Two Offers for ETL Migration to ADF in Azure Marketplace

Bitwise - Automated ETL Migration to ADF

Latest Azure Marketplace offers help to streamline and accelerate the process to migrate DataStage and SSIS ETL to cloud-based services on Microsoft Azure

We are excited to launch these offerings in Azure Marketplace. Our goal is to help enterprises migrate their DataStage, SSIS and Informatica ETL jobs to ADF with as little disruption as possible.” — Ankur Gupta, Bitwise Inc. CEO

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise Inc., a Chicago-based technology consulting and services company, launches two new offerings for automated ETL Migration in Azure Marketplace aimed to help data leaders streamline and accelerate their migration of legacy ETL (extract, transform, load) from DataStage or SSIS to Azure Data Factory (ADF), a cloud-based data integration service.

The first new offering, DataStage ETL Migration to ADF: 6-Week POC, provides a proof-of-concept on a complete end-to-end migration solution for organizations with ETL jobs developed in IBM DataStage using a set of tools and services that automates and accelerates the process of converting the code to execute in ADF.

The second new offering, SSIS ETL Migration to ADF: 6-Week POC, provides a similar service to organizations that have ETL developed in SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) by converting the code for execution in ADF. Both proof-of-concept service offerings include comprehensive assessment, code conversion, testing and validation for delivery of fully converted and unit tested jobs in ADF.

"We are excited to launch these new offerings in Azure Marketplace," said Ankur Gupta, Bitwise Inc. CEO. "Our goal is to help enterprises migrate their legacy ETL jobs to ADF with as little disruption as possible. With our ETL Modernization practice comprised of migration accelerators, best practices and over a decade of proven experience, we can help customers streamline and accelerate their migration while ensuring a successful implementation on Azure."

With these latest offerings, Bitwise now offers four ETL Migration services in Azure Marketplace. Earlier this year, the company launched its Informatica ETL Migration to ADF: 6-Week POC offer for companies evaluating opportunities to use an automation-based service to migrate their ETL developed in Informatica to a cloud-native data integration service.

The Automated ETL Migration service offerings leverage Bitwise proprietary automation tools at each phase of the process. Source ETL Analyzer tool analyzes the source ETL jobs to generate reports that help to understand the complexity of the code for more efficient planning and estimation. ETL Conversion Tool uses automation to convert any ETL code to any other ETL tool based on a repeatable framework. ETL Validation Accelerator helps to perform schema and data validation during ETL migration.

With over 12 years of experience in migrating jobs from one ETL to another with over 30,000 ETL applications converted using automation covering over 15 tool combinations, Bitwise partners with leading Fortune 500 companies to successfully accelerate their data platform cloud migration. Learn more at https://www.bitwiseglobal.com/en-us/.

Demo: Bitwise Automated ETL Conversion DataStage to ADF Demo