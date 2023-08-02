Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II Speaks at VIP Luncheon Honoring Rachel Ruto, First Lady of Kenya
Dr. Roberts has been a long time friend to Africa and has been involved in myriads of humanitarian work from providing clean drinking water to empowering women
I was honored to have both the First Lady of Kenya and Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts at the event. Both of them are making a significant impact in the world.”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidential Candidate, Rollan Roberts II spoke at a VIP Luncheon honoring Her Excellency, Mrs. Rachel Ruto, the First Lady of Kenya during her trip to Los Angeles. Presidential Candidate Roberts has been a long time friend to Africa and has been involved in myriads of humanitarian work from providing clean drinking water, empowering women in villages to teaching entrepreneur skills to families. The luncheon was attended by celebrities both from America and Kenya including one of Kenya’s favorite sons, Dr. Pete Odera. Dr. Odera is a well-known multiple award-winning musician, author, minister, and media broadcaster. Also in attendance was Ambassador Thomas Kwaka Omolo, Consul General of the Kenyan Consulate Los Angeles, world civility ambassadors, Unicef Orlando advocacy founder, and several governmental officials, religious leaders, and investors.
— Dr. Gershom Sikaala
The event was hosted by Dr. Gershom Sikaala; a native of Zambia, Southern Africa. Dr. Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity (pastor to the stars), Mentor and Prince, as well as a businessman, humanitarian, best-selling author, speaker, television host, and a global goodwill peace ambassador.
Dr. Sikaala states, “I was honored to have both the First Lady of Kenya and Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts at the event. Both of them are making a significant impact in the world.”
About Rollan Roberts
Rollan Roberts II is an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican Candidate for President of the United States. He is married to Rebecca Lea Roberts, with whom they share one son, Rollan III (R3), born July 4, 2023, and has 2 older daughters from a previous marriage. Rollan grew up in the holler of Beaver, West Virginia and started his career at the bottom working his way through college, and eventually getting his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from California InterContinental University. He has led small and large companies and helped underserved people start businesses around the world. He believes that entrepreneurship is the single, greatest economic engine on earth that levels the playing field and does not discriminate.
Dr. Roberts has extensive experience with good governance, infrastructure, foreign affairs, education, and diplomacy. He served with former Congress people and Ambassadors on a U.S. Delegation to South Sudan in 2021 and 2022, where he assisted with the stabilization of the transitional to permanent government. Previously, he has served as an advisor to national governments on matters of diplomacy, national security, entrepreneurship, education, clean water, wastewater, and waste-to-energy infrastructure. As well, he addressed China's intellectual property theft and the trade war to Beijing officials directly in the Great Hall of the People in 2017. And because of Dr. Roberts’ governmental acumen, it was conferred upon him by the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies.
Dr. Roberts is a Republican who respects people and reason. He discusses issues, not labels; facts, not fantasy; and he leads with sound wisdom and truth. And now, with the help of Almighty God, he seeks to serve every American as President of the United States. According to Dr. Roberts, “The best version of America is one that does right by people and nations.”
For more information about Rollan Roberts Presidential Campaign, go to https://rollanroberts.com/
Dr. Roberts is available for interviews.
Please email Dr. Melody Garcia at: Media@RollanRoberts.com or contact her at 407-205-8983.
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here