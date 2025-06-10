Authentic Global Film Awards Welcomes Dreamers with Cameras And Visionaries June 12th and 13th to Beverly Hills

Richard T. Jones Scott Rosenfelt Director Home Alone Robert Richard Actor Chocolate Films

This festival isn’t just about buying a ticket; it’s about supporting a meaningful cause and celebrating the art of storytelling that moves the world.

This is your chance to be part of something extraordinary, where innovation meets inspiration. Join us and support the future of filmmaking!” — Dr. Gershom Sikaala Founder Authentic Global Film Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This June 12th and 13th, step into a world where creativity meets legacy. Network with legendary filmmakers like Scott Rosenfelt, the director of “Home Alone,” and talented actors and producers like Richard T. Jones and Dallas Love. We’ll also have industry pioneers like Michael Araehs, the founder of Death Row Records. This festival isn’t just about buying a ticket; it’s about supporting a meaningful cause and celebrating the art of storytelling that moves the world. As someone who’s worked closely with legends like Chadwick Boseman, I know how vital it is to honor the legacy of those who came before us while paving the way for new talent. The event kicks off at 11 AM with screenings and continues at 4 PM with a red carpet and insightful panels. We’ll dive into topics like AI in movies, raising funds for filmmakers, and much more, bringing together successful business minds, producers, and investors.This is your chance to be part of something extraordinary, where innovation meets inspiration. Join us and support the future of filmmaking!Join Us at the Authentic Global Film Awards! Spearheadiing the Authentic Global Film Awards is it’s founder and Creator Dr. Gershom Sikaala, Dr. Gershom Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity, Mentor and Prince. He was born in Zambia, Southern Africa and is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, Pastor to the stars and global goodwill peace ambassador.Dr. Sikaala studied Business Administration at the University of Cambridge in Zambia and holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from United Graduates College Seminary (Richmond Virginia). He is a recipient of Strathsmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his influence in Hollywood and his leadership, globally.He is the founder of an international business in Zambia named Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers. His company has been featured on CNN News, BBC, NBC and Fox News.As a humanitarian, Dr. Sikaala has been responsible for bringing $250,000 worth of medical supplies to Zambia. He was also part of an outreach that gave over 150,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa.As an international public speaker, Gershom has had the unique opportunity to speak on every continent of the world to a wide range of audiences, and as the son of an politacian-ambassador, he has met with several world leaders. He has also lectured at several universities, including the University of the Nations in the United States, Canada and New Zealand.Dr. Sikaala currently lives in the Los Angeles area where he appears on his own syndicated show, “You Will Never Be The Same” on Authentic TV Global MediaHe is also the Founder of Authentic TV Global Media that reaches over 70 million people. His “Breakthrough Thinking” program on Radio Christian Voice has a focus to reach a billion lives.**Mark your calendars** — June 12-13, at the Fine Art Theater, Beverly Hills. Be part of something bigger. Be part of the future of global cinema*For more information, submissions, and updates, visit our official website or contact us at

