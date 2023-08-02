Simply Paws® to showcase groundbreaking cat litter box ramp at CatCon 2023
Helping cats with mobility issues while keeping litter box areas clean
This ramp is a game-changer for cats with mobility issues, allowing them to regain their independence and maintain their litter box routine with comfort and ease”MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Paws Design, the visionary company behind the innovative Purrfectly Clean Paws® 3 in 1 Anti-Tracking, Scratcher, Cat Litter Box Ramp System, is thrilled to announce its participation at CatCon 2023, at the Pasadena Convention Center, located at 300 E. Green St. in Pasadena, Calif. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This year's CatCon will be the purr-fect platform for Simply Paws to demonstrate how their revolutionary ramp can transform the lives of cats with mobility challenges, allowing them to access their litter boxes with ease and comfort.
— Patti Weber, Founder
What makes this ramp system truly unique is its multifaceted approach to feline care:
• Captures tracked litter and dust
● Minimizes mess and the amount of time you have to clean your litter box area
● Premium quality, long-lasting scratcher inside the ramp
● Strong, lightweight, durable and easy to use
● Eco-friendly: safe for humans, cats and the planet
"We’re thrilled to showcase the Purrfectly Clean Paws Ramp System at CatCon," said Patti Weber, co-founder of Simply Paws Design. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of cats and their owners by providing eco-friendly, cat-centric products that promote well-being. This ramp is a game-changer for cats with mobility issues, allowing them to regain their independence and maintain their litter box routine with comfort and ease."
Weber is available for interviews. To learn more about the ramp or to purchase one online, go here.
About Simply Paws® Design: Patti and Kevin Weber wanted to create a product that is healthy and safe for pets and the environment, all while having great form and function. The start of the Purrfectly Clean Paws® Ramp began in 2018 and was designed to be not only cat-centric but cat-parent friendly. The couple have chosen to source and manufacture their products as locally as possible to their hometown of Minneapolis, Minn. As consumers of pet products themselves, the Webers take the responsibility of providing high-quality, durable, and safe products very seriously.
