The Two Crazy Cat Ladies Join CatCon 2023
Jae Kennedy and Adrienne Lefebvre Offer Consumers Exactly What They Need to Know Meow in Cat Wellness
Cats tend to hide their symptoms, which is probably due to survival instinct,”LAS VEGAS, NEV., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cats are masters at masking health symptoms . “Cats tend to hide their symptoms, which is probably due to survival instinct,” according to Texas A&M professor Stacy Eckman. Since the pandemic, more US homes than ever before have pets, but the question is, how do we as pet parents get ahead of illness before it goes too far?
Recognized for their authentic and thorough approach to our feline friends, Adrienne Lefebvre and Jae Kennedy are the go to for gato when it comes to holistic health and wellness. Known across the industry and social as the Two Crazy Cat Ladies, they are the owners of the Feline Essential product line, and will be bringing their exPURRtise to the biggest event in the world for cat people, CatCon - taking place August 5-6, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.
The duo will be onsite leading the workshop “Get Fur-Real with the Two Crazy Cat Ladies”, Saturday August 5th at 2:30pm where they will answer any and all questions from CatCon attendees, as well as promoting their latest endeavor, Cat Symptom Checker, a supplementary resource to compliment cat owners existing relationships with their vets and enhance their knowledge about the health of their fur babies.
Both Lefebvre and Kennedy are available for interviews during CatCon weekend (August 5-6, 2023). To schedule an interview, please contact Mary Tan at the information below.
CatCon 2023
August 5-6, 2023
Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101
The Two Crazy Cat Ladies™ brand was created to bring cat parents together and raise awareness about the health and wellbeing of all kitties. Motivated by the lack of available resources for natural feline health, they've dedicated their lives to learning and sharing all they can to help cats live the longest, healthiest and happiest lives possible. They host regular live shows on social media to connect with cat parents and answer questions they have about their kitties as well as sharing tips about cat health and happiness via blogs and videos.
