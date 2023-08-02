Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,846 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating The Discovery Of A Body In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the discovery of a body this afternoon in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to a report of a body located on the grass along the onramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue (Maryland Route 5). The individual had been declared deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County emergency medical personnel.  

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region, along with crime scene technicians, responded to the scene. Troopers from the Crash Team also responded and are assisting with the investigation. The decedent has not been positively identified. The road was temporarily closed while the scene was processed.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating The Discovery Of A Body In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more