Arete Living President Earns Jan Thayer Pioneer Award from AHCA/NCAL
Sarah Silva, President and co-founder of Arete Living, earned the prestigious Jan Thayer Pioneer Award from the AHCA/NCAL.
Sarah Silva, President and co-founder of Arete Living, a senior living management and development company, earned the prestigious Jan Thayer Pioneer Award from the American Healthcare Association (AHCA) and National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).
— Sarah Silva, President, Arete Living
In January 2022, Sarah and other members of her executive team co-founded Arete Living. One of the first contracts Sarah won was with Avamere. She and her team now manage 26 senior housing communities under the Arete Living brand, including Avamere Communities, The Stafford, and Ovation.
About the award
Named after the first board chair of NCAL and assisted living owner and operator Jan Thayer, NCAL created this award to recognize individuals who have moved the senior care profession forward, positively affecting the lives of those served and those who serve. Their award recipients demonstrate dedication, leadership, and significant contributions to the senior living profession.
AHCA/NCAL selects one recipient each year for this prestigious award.
“Sarah’s lifelong commitment to improving the profession is demonstrated in everything she has accomplished and continues to focus on,” said LaShuan Bethea, NCAL Executive Director. “She is a mentor for staff, an advocate for residents, and a voice for change that will help move assisted living forward. Her passion for learning and ability to inspire others make her a true leader.”
Sarah’s contributions to senior living
Sarah Silva was selected for this award for her strong contributions to the profession, being a recognized champion of person-centered care, quality improvement, and improving overall resident and family experience.
“I’m honored to receive the Jan Thayer Pioneer Award,” Sarah stated. “We serve our seniors and teams because we want to make a difference in their lives. I’ve served in senior care my entire career, and I’m humbled and thankful to be recognized for my impact.”
Rick and Erika Miller, friends and colleagues of Sarah, were delighted to hear about her recognition.
“Sarah is so deserving of this prestigious award,” Rick stated. “While we are thrilled to congratulate her on this incredible and well-deserved recognition, we are not surprised by any of her past, current, and yet to come personal and professional accomplishments. We are so impressed with and pleased to be a beneficiary of Sarah’s vision and leadership. We could not be happier with the great work she and the Arete Living team are doing in our leased communities. Because of Sarah, the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and community operations has never been better.”
Sarah is known across the long-term care sector as a leader dedicated to advancing senior living and quality. She sits on the NCAL Board as the secretary, participates in other national advocacy groups, is the chair of the NCAL Quality Committee, has served on several committees both at the state and national level, and is an industry leader lending her expertise to others through speaking engagements.
In addition to her national achievements, Sarah’s leadership has driven success at Arete Living. In January 2022, she and her team transitioned 30 managed communities to this new brand. Sarah’s strategic decision to spin off from Avamere was to become a more nimble, financially independent organization and more importantly to put an intensified focus on senior living.
She also supports team members in career advancement and encourages them to follow their passion. Sarah regularly shares there is a place for everyone at Arete Living. Sarah is an example of career advancement, as she has served with the company since its beginnings with Avamere, as a caregiver advancing to leadership positions, including executive director and regional director of operations.
Sarah continues to drive change at Arete Living through the organization’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). Sarah launched this company initiative in 2020, starting by welcoming a DEIB consultant, Zanele Mutepfa-Rhone. Sarah is passionate about DEIB and continuing to cultivate a company culture where everyone feels valued and that they belong.
The honorable nomination
Sarah’s colleague, Director of Quality and Compliance Jennifer Svoboda, nominated her for this prestigious award. In her nomination, she wrote: “Sarah is the epitome of dedication to quality, innovation, education, and advocacy. There is no one who deserves this award more. Her commitment to senior living and person-centered care is unwavering and strong.”
Sarah will be honored during a formal ceremony at the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, held October 1-4, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.
About Arete Living
Arete Living is a senior living development and management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families across seven states with a mission of enhancing lives. Arete Living proudly manages Avamere Communities, The Stafford, and Ovation.
Discover more at AreteLiving.com. For press inquiries, email info@areteliving.com.
