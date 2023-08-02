The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer "Teams Up" with the International Soccer Festival to Host Soccer Gala

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Soccer Festival (ISF), a Houston-based not-for-profit, has signed a “teaming agreement” and a strategic alliance with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer. The ISF is an organization that promotes international film festivals, musical performances, and cultural exhibitions. The ISF also plans to host the first annual International Soccer Festival Tournament for professional teams from around the globe in the Houston area, an event that is expected to complement the upcoming World Cup in the United States.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is an international non-profit entity based in the United States. Since 2011, the Global Foundation has conducted free soccer clinics and camps for underprivileged youth players around the world, while spreading a message of peace through soccer. The Global Foundation also distributes free food, free soccer equipment, and free soccer shoes to participants in its clinics. This past spring, the Global Foundation joined forces with the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Rabat to conduct an “All Girls Soccer Clinic” in Morocco. The Global Foundation hosted various camps in Marrakech, Morocco, and Safi, Morocco for both boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 17 last year as well.

The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is the coproducer of “The Soccer Academy” television show, a program for kids, families, young adults and coaches in the U.S. and abroad, and the show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally in over 40 cities in the U.S. (see www.SoccerAcademy.tv). “The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by TVS (see www.tvsco.com). Both the Global Foundation and The Soccer Academy have conducted programs in some challenging areas around the world including, but not limited to, Syria, Jordan, Israel/Palestine, and Morocco (to name a few).

The ISF will hold its first annual ISF Gala on September 29, 2023, in the Houston area. Apart from the ISF and the Global Foundation working together on the Gala, the two will also promote an “Inner City Soccer Clinic” in the Houston metroplex for underprivileged youth between the ages of 7 and 17.

The ISF and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will join together to present the INTERNATIONAL SOCCER FESTIVAL CELEBRITY GALA 2023 that will take place in Houston, Texas on September 29, 2023, at the Crystal Ballroom at The Rice. This event has a fundraising goal of $2 million dollars.

This event will be hosted by ISF Chairwoman Lucia Kaiser, a two-time Emmy Award winning producer, philanthropist, and speaker. Acclaimed Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber, the Brazilian soccer star and legend "Ronaldinho," and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Ed Foster-Simeon, are all expected to be on hand for the event on September 29th in Houston. The "Tech Titan" and global philanthropist, Jeff Hoffman, along with the former Vice President of Bad Boy Records, Shawn Prez, are slated to host the celebrities that will be in attendance at the ISF Gala.

Another key element of the INTERNATIONAL SOCCER FESTIVAL CELEBRITY GALA 2023 will be the inclusion of the Houston Sister Cities Association. The Houston Sister Cities Association, the ISF, and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer will sponsor an international soccer tournament in Houston on October 21st and 22nd of this year to promote peace and understanding between and among communities worldwide. Soccer apparel for the tournament will be provided by Soave Gear (www.SoaveGear.com).

Finally, the event will be covered by various media sources including the online soccer publication, "Kick-It Soccer Magazine" (www.Kick-It-Soccer.com).

The Soccer Academy Television Show - Atlas Mountains Edition in North Africa

