Nighttime pavement marking underway on Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction crews have completed nighttime paving and milling operations on Bismarck Expressway from west of Washington Street to east of Burlington Drive. Nighttime work has now switched to installing the grooved permanent pavement marking.



Nighttime work hours have been adjusted to 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. This work is expected to be completed prior to September 1.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

