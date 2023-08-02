HRMS Solutions Earns 8th Great Place To Work Certification™

HRMS Certified as Great Place To Work Eight Consecutive Years! Celebrating as a Great Place To Work More Great Place To Work Celebration

HRMS sets a standard in recertifying for eighth consecutive year!

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions (HRMS) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the eighth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HRMS. This year, 100% of HRMS’ employees said it’s a great place To Work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that HRMS stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We are so pleased and excited to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the eighth year in a row,” said Mike Maiorino, CEO of HRMS. “Our team is guided by a shared vision, effective communication, unwavering accountability, and an individual commitment to excellence. We’ve formed a strong bond of trust and respect internally and externally, and that’s created an exceptional work environment for the entire team.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"As we move forward, we remain committed to nurturing and continuously improving our work environment and enhancing the client experience," concluded Mr. Maiorino. "Our journey doesn't stop here. We will strive to set new standards and further strengthen the bonds of trust and respect, making HRMS an exceptional workplace for many more years to come."

