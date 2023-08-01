St. Johnsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4005651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/1/23 at approximately 1708 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Higgins Hill Rd, Waterford by Gingue Family Farm

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Mark Boutwell

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Residents of Higgins Hill Rd

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 1, 2023 at approximately 1708 hours, Trooper Aremburg was conducting stationary radar on Higgins Hill Rd in Waterford, VT near the Gingue Family Farm.

A grey Honda Civic was stopped for travelling 75 mph in a residential community; the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The operator was identified as Mark Boutwell (39) of St. Johnsbury, VT. Boutwell was issued a criminal citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/11/23 0830 HOURS

COURT: CALEDONIA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

