St. Johnsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005651
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/1/23 at approximately 1708 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Higgins Hill Rd, Waterford by Gingue Family Farm
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Mark Boutwell
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Residents of Higgins Hill Rd
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 1, 2023 at approximately 1708 hours, Trooper Aremburg was conducting stationary radar on Higgins Hill Rd in Waterford, VT near the Gingue Family Farm.
A grey Honda Civic was stopped for travelling 75 mph in a residential community; the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The operator was identified as Mark Boutwell (39) of St. Johnsbury, VT. Boutwell was issued a criminal citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/11/23 0830 HOURS
COURT: CALEDONIA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.