Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference 2023 – For His Glory

Scheduled for Sept. 7-9 at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado

The 2023 Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference will help you refocus, get equipped and encouraged, and continue the momentum to take America back for Christ.”
— Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director
WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled for September 7-9 at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado, the Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference brings together influential leaders and organizations for three days of celebrating constitutional rights and biblical truth.

“The stirrings of a great awakening are being felt across America. Whether its parents pushing back against "woke" schools, revival breaking out on college campuses, or the end of Roe v. Wade, we have cause for hope!” said Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition executive director.

Discover the power to impact your community and transform the nation by attending dynamic teaching sessions led by esteemed speakers like Andrew Wommack, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, Alex McFarland co-host of a daily show on American Family Radio, David Barton of WallBuilders , Chad Connelly author of Freedom Tide and Founder of Faith Wins and Richard Harris of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, alongside engaging workshops.

Be among the first to witness Elizabeth Muren's new stage production "Overturned," a celebration of the historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Join us and become empowered to make a difference.

“The 2023 Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference will help you refocus, get equipped and encouraged, and continue the momentum to win America for Christ,” said Harris.

The Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference is free, but registration is requested. An optional meal ticket may be purchased for $24. Children are welcome, but childcare will not be provided. For more information, visit https://truthandliberty.ticketspice.com/truth-and-liberty-coalition-conference.

ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians to engage our culture with Biblical truth. [https://truthandliberty.net]

Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here

