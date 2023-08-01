COMMISSIONER GONZALES ANNOUNCES WEEKLY FORMULA RATE AUGUST 1, 2023

NASHVILLE--Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales announced today that the maximum effective formula rate of interest in Tennessee is 12.35 percent per annum.

The rate is based on a ceiling of 4 percent over the weekly average prime loan rate of 8.35 percent as published by the Federal Reserve on July 31, 2023.

Commissioner Gonzales said the rate remains in effect until the average prime loan rate as announced by the Federal Reserve Bank changes.

Chapter 464, Public Acts of 1983, the legislation regulating interest rates in Tennessee, requires that the commissioner of Financial Institutions make an announcement weekly of the formula rate of interest.

Alica Owen

Public Information Officer

Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions

(615) 289-4738