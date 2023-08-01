PhyNet Dermatology LLC Announces Affiliation with Nunnally Dermatology in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Affiliation expands PhyNet network of managed practices to seven locations in Louisiana and over 115 in the United States with more than 280 network providers.
Dr. Nunnally and her team have an impressive reputation for providing exceptional care to their patients, and we are excited to partner with them.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is pleased to announce its recent affiliation with Nunnally Dermatology in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The affiliation will expand the PhyNet network of managed practices to seven locations in Louisiana and over 115 in the United States with more than 280 network providers.
— Stephen Pirri, PhyNet CEO
Founded by Dr. Donna Nunnally, Nunnally Dermatology has been serving the Baton Rouge community for over 20 years. The team’s unique approach to care focuses on combining the science of medical skin care with the art of cosmetic rejuvenation. This innovative approach has made Dr. Nunnally one of the most highly regarded dermatologists in Baton Rouge.
“We are proud to welcome Nunnally Dermatology to PhyNet,” said Stephen M. Pirri, CEO of PhyNet Dermatology LLC. “Dr. Nunnally and her team have an impressive reputation for providing exceptional care to their patients, and we are excited to partner with them to expand access to high-quality medical and cosmetic dermatology services in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas.”
As part of the affiliation, Nunnally Dermatology will gain access to PhyNet Dermatology’s extensive resources, including advanced technology and business operations support. This will allow the practice to continue focusing on providing a world-class experience to its patients.
“We are thrilled to be joining PhyNet Dermatology and look forward to the opportunities that this affiliation will bring,” commented Dr. Nunnally. “We are committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients, and we are confident that this partnership will help us to continue to do so.”
For more information about Nunnally Dermatology, please visit www.nunnallyderm.com.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 280 network providers at 115 locations in 17 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
Nichole Volk
PhyNet Dermatology
+1 615-224-7755
email us here