Coup in Niger: updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Letter to Parliament about the developments in Niger

Update 1 August 17:40

Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra informed the Parliament about the current situation in Niger and the Dutch people present:

The Dutch government is closely following developments and, together with international partners, is preparing for various scenarios.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with France and other international partners about evacuation options.

Dutch people in need can also contact the ministry 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: +31 247 247 247.

Dutch people are repeatedly called upon to register to the Foreign Affairs information service (in Dutch).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no exact information about the numbers of Dutch nationals in Niger. The Ministry is currently in contact with the approximately 25 persons who have registered with the Ministry.

Message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Update 1 August 09:08

Travel advice Niger (in Dutch): Due to the continuing unstable situation after the recent coup, the travel advice for the whole of Niger is now red: do not travel.

Are you in Niger? Stay indoors and follow directions from local authorities. Register via the BZ information service for updates. View the post on Twitter (X).

Register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service If you are currently in Niger, register with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service (in Dutch). Select ‘Aanmelden + registratie bij ambassade’. This will help you stay up to date on the latest developments. It also lets the Ministry of Foreign Affairs know that you are in the country. Make sure to deregister if you leave the country.

Contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Update 31 July 09:00

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation closely. Dutch people in Niger can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contact centre 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Phone +31 247 247 247. You can also contact the Ministry via WhatsApp (+31 6 8238 7796) or Twitter (X) (@247BZ).

Message from foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra for Dutch people in Niger

Update 28 July 10:44

Minister Hoekstra on Twitter (X): ‘The situation in Niger remains unpredictable. The Ministry is following developments as they happen and we are in close contact with the Dutch embassy and our EU partners.

I urge Dutch people in Niger to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service so that the embassy can reach them quickly if necessary.’

Minister Hoekstra on the developments in Niger

Update 27 July 11:45

Deeply concerned about current developments in Niger. The Netherlands condemns every attempt to undermine the stability of Niger’s democratic institutions and calls for immediate return to the constitutional order. We are in contact with our EU partners and monitor the situation closely. Read this message on Twitter (X).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service Message sent to Dutch nationals in Niger

Update 26 July 19:34

The political and security situation in Niamey is extremely tense at the moment. If possible, stay at home until the situation settles down. Limit movements in the city as much as possible and avoid the neighbourhoods surrounding the presidential palace and the national radio and television station buildings. If circumstances allow, buy enough water and food for several days, so that you can stay at home if necessary.

