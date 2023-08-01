Scholarship Announced for Online Cannabis Education Programs at WPI
Jushi and Green Flower Collaborating with University to Expand The MA Cannabis Industry With This Scholarship OpportunityWORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jushi, one of the cannabis industry’s leading brands, is collaborating with Green Flower and one of the top schools in the U.S. to offer a scholarship opportunity to local students for industry-leading online cannabis education certificate programs.
“We are thrilled that Jushi and Worcester Polytechnic Institute are working together with us to offer online cannabis education programs to support the training and development of potential future employees in such an impactful way,” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO. “The knowledge and skills students gain through these programs positively impacts their careers in the months and years ahead.”
Jushi is offering one scholarship for Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s online cannabis education programs. The recipient of the scholarship can enroll in any one of the four available cannabis programs at the university.
This is a full scholarship, and the student will also have an opportunity to connect with someone at the company who funded their scholarship to talk about their career goals and learn more about opportunities in their area of interest in the cannabis industry.
“Jushi is excited to partner with Green Flower and Worcester Polytechnic Institute to provide access to quality education for those interested in working in cannabis. While this is one of the fastest growing industries, those who come in with a clear understanding not only of the exciting opportunities, but the unique challenges in this fast-paced, ever evolving space are the most successful,” said Nichole Upshaw, Chief Retail and People Officer, Jushi. “Congratulations on your commitment to your education and we’re excited to see where it takes you!”
Applications for scholarships are open now through August 11, 2023, with scholarship awardees being chosen the week of August 14, 2023.
All applicants who do not receive a full scholarship will still be eligible for a $500 partial scholarship toward the cost of their chosen program. All scholarships must be claimed by August 21, 2023.
Interested students can learn more about these scholarships and the application process here.
###
About Green Flower
Since 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing their network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content designed to help people succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and health care professionals and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis marketplace.
About Jushi
Jushi’s mission is to create an integrated global community of wellness, mindfulness, and connections through superior quality cannabis products. Our industry leading solutions bring strong branding and trusted products to a quickly growing industry. Founded in 2018, Jushi’s operations have grown rapidly with new cultivation, manufacturing and retail licenses across the United States. Our team has grown to ~1,198 members and counting.
Adam Summers
Green Flower
+1 708-223-2336
adam.summers@green-flower.com