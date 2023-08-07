Sept. 1 Deadline Set for Business ﻿Aviation Scholarships from IADA

USA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sept. 1 deadline is approaching for business aviation students to apply for scholarships from the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).

Scholarship awards from the IADA Foundation will range from $1,000 to $5,000. The IADA Foundation supports philanthropic programs that enhance the industry by providing scholarships for college students studying for careers in business aviation.

“We offer nearly 30 colleges and universities the opportunity for individual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students seeking further education leading to professions within business aviation,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “This is a great opportunity for the business aviation leaders of tomorrow to get a boost in their educational advancement.”

The IADA business aviation scholarship program was established to benefit university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, and insurance disciplines. The application is available online at International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.

Participating schools are assigned a keycode specific to their organization, which applicants must obtain from their school’s financial aid office to access the application. Students can use the code to login to IADA.aero, complete the online application, upload transcripts and submit an essay about their passion or inspiration for aviation. Students are selected based on a points system, with the highest-ranking students across multiple schools awarded scholarships.

These grants are available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 hours per semester), as well as graduate students. Applicants must have a 3.0 minimum cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants). The IADA board will approve scholarships to be awarded and advise selected applicants through their university’s financial aid office by no later than Nov. 30.

Participating schools include:

Andrews University

Auburn University

Baylor University

Broward College

Charleston Southern University

Colorado Northwestern Community College

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech)

Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)

Indiana State University

Iowa Western Community College

Kansas State University, Salina Aerospace and Technology

Lewis University

Louisiana Tech University

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Middle Georgia State University

Middle Tennessee State University

Oklahoma State University

Purdue University

Saint Louis University, Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Seton Hall University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

University of California, San Diego

University of Nebraska, Omaha

University of North Dakota, John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences

University of Oklahoma

University of North Texas

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology

﻿If a student in an aviation program does not see their school listed, they should ask their financial aid office to contact IADA Managing Director Erika Ingle at 1-866-284-4744.

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 15 percent of the world's experts who handle 48 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume per year.

﻿Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 74 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 47 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 43 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

About AircraftExchange.com

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

