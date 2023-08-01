Busch Shooting Range invites hunters to Effective Wingshooting class Aug. 15

DEFIANCE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) requires hunters to use non-toxic ammunition while hunting for doves and other game species on many conservation areas. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requires the use of non-toxic ammo on waterfowl hunting areas as well. Some feel that non-toxic shot isn’t as effective as traditional lead, but that’s actually not the case.

To help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills using non-toxic ammunition, MDC is offering an Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter class Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 5-8 p.m. It will be held at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The class is designed to prepare hunters for upland bird and waterfowl hunting.

“With hunting seasons approaching and areas requiring non-toxic shot, this program will help you become familiar with the effectiveness of non-toxic shot so you’ll be better prepared for the upcoming season,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager.

This program includes an introduction to wingshooting fundamentals, non-toxic ammo selection for hunting, and shotgun patterning. Instructors will show participants how to choose the correct choke, load, and shot size for different game, how to estimate shooting distances, and how to effectively lead their target.

The class portion will be followed by a live fire demonstration at the Busch shotgun fields to practice the new skills. Attendees must bring and use their own shotgun and choke approved for use with nontoxic ammunition, along with the proper ammunition (non-toxic 6 or smaller shot). As the supply of 20 ga. steel #7 shot is very limited, MDC will have some 12 ga. #7 steel shot available for the class.

Proper wingshooting technique and understanding ammunition characteristics are both crucial to successful migratory and upland game bird hunting. They’re also critical to reduce the unwanted wounding of birds.

The Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter class is free; however, advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mx. The class is open to ages 11 and up, however participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

For more information on the nontoxic ammunition regulation visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TR.

