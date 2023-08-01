ATTO Technology to Showcase Fibre Channel, NVMe, Ethernet and Intelligent Controller Innovations at Flash Memory Summit
Product showcase to focus on optimized flash storage connectivity.
We’ve been focused on high-performance flash storage applications for a long time and our latest products and technologies reflect that.”AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity this year celebrating its 35th anniversary, announced their participation in the 2023 Flash Memory Summit. An exhibit of ATTO Technology connectivity innovations, designed and optimized for flash storage, will be at booth #811 August 8-10, Santa Clara Convention Center in California.
— Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology
New products being showcased include ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs), ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters, ATTO FastFrame™ SmartNICS and ATTO XstreamCORE® 8100T adapters.
“We’ve been focused on high-performance flash storage applications for a long time and our latest products and technologies reflect that,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “It’s been a few years since our last Flash Memory Summit so we’re really looking forward to the show; we think people are going love what we have to offer.”
Introduced earlier this year, ATTO Celerity 64Gb HBAs are available in low-profile single- and dual-port versions. Celerity 64Gb enables data centers with Fibre Channel infrastructures to upgrade to higher levels of performance and reliability while retaining Fibre Channel’s peerless low latency, scalability and security. Celerity supports demanding workflows and mission-critical applications like no other storage network solution can.
ATTO ExpressNVM NVMe Smart Switch Host Adapters are an innovative storage connectivity solution that adds scalability and flexibility to dense NVMe storage ecosystems. ExpressNVM comes with a host of management tools and administrative features that allow data centers and hyper scalers to design smart and flexible enterprise-grade systems while retaining the full performance of NVMe SSDs.
The fourth generation ATTO FastFrame SmartNICs features four unique models supporting high-speed Ethernet standards from 10GbE to 100GbE and high-performance x8 PCIe 3.0 or x16 PCIe 4.0. FastFrame SmartNICs have built-in hardware offload engines, including CPU transport layer offloading and NVMe over Fabric target offloading to accelerate data and reduce server overhead. Installations relying on SSDs will realize improvements in storage operations thanks to native NVMe support.
FastFrame SmartNICs are supported by ATTO Ethernet Suite, a custom installer application that loads relevant drivers, ATTO 360 management utility, and all dependencies needed to transport data via RDMA. Ethernet Suite opens up next-generation Ethernet to everyone by automating the exceptionally complex process of setting up a high-performance network including implementing RDMA.
The brand new ATTO XstreamCORE® 8100T adapter is a cost-effective, serverless option to connect LTO tape drives and libraries to Ethernet storage networks. More information on 8100T will be provided at the show.
ABOUT ATTO
For 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.
All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.
