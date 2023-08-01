Submit Release
More public defenders are being appointed as judges

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed 17 superior court judges on Friday. Seven were current or former deputy public defenders. Of the 69 superior court judges he’s appointed this year, 23 have backgrounds as public defenders.

